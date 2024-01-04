4 huge trades Warriors could make to shake up the roster
By their previous standards, the Golden State Warriors are having an underwhelming season, and it's going to take a lot to improve it. Here are four trades they could do to kickstart that process.
By Kevin Reyes
3. Cut ties with Klay Thompson
This might seem like a no-brainer considering he hasn't been playing that well and he's a free agent this summer, so the right step is to trade him to not lose him for nothing. But, there are challenges in moving him because he hasn't been playing that well and he's a free agent this summer. As if that weren't enough, he's on a $43 million deal and the Warriors don't have remaining cap space to just receive salary. So, what to do?
Any contender that could use an upgrade at shooting guard, and just shooting in general, to make a push at the playoffs should eye Klay's services. While his shooting has gotten worse since he returned from his Achilles' injuries, that shooting is still currently at 37 percent from 3 on eight attempts per game. He's at 36 percent on catch and shoots, but that's still decent. And while he's not the perimeter lockdown defender he was in his prime, he can still defend another team's second and third perimeter options and do a good job. Maybe a change of team would be best so Moses Moody could get more usage.
Who would pull the trigger on his deal and impending free agency is a tad complicated. Is a Bucks trade possible? It would take a lot from the Bucks to make the salaries work (would need Brook Lopez and three other role players to make it work), and it would be almost impossible for them to re-sign him in the offseason and that would leave them very thin at the center spot. But, a quartet of Damian Lillard-Klay-Khris Middleton-Giannis Antetokounmpo would be awesome as Thompson would have the second-best looks he's had his entire career (nothing will top the 2017-18 period with Kevin Durant and Curry), and is an upgrade on defense over Malik Beasley.
The Philadelphia 76ers could make this deal as their midseason acquisition using some of the assets they got in the James Harden trade. Though it wouldn't be the best deal they could do, and a far cry from the star deal many are hoping for, he can start for or along with De'Anthony Melton in the case of injuries. Philly is a team that could use as much shooting as possible, as they currently rank 22nd in 3-pointers attempted (32.5) and 20th in 3-pointers made (12.2).
The Orlando Magic have a worse case of this, as they're 30th in makes and 29th in attempts and percentage from 3. While they aren't a contender this season, they could use a better context for Franz Wager and Paolo Banchero by giving them more space to work with on the court. They have a lot of young pieces and contracts they could aggregate into making a deal and making it worth the Warriors' while, and could use a veteran moving forward to guide them on how to become a top team in the East. It might seem silly from the Magic's perspective initially, but it isn't that crazy if you think about it.