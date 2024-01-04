4 huge trades Warriors could make to shake up the roster
By their previous standards, the Golden State Warriors are having an underwhelming season, and it's going to take a lot to improve it. Here are four trades they could do to kickstart that process.
By Kevin Reyes
2. Andrew Wiggins-Jerami Grant swap with the Portland Trail Blazers
Like I said earlier, a Wiggins trade seems ideal for all parties involved. It's tough to point to this bad season as a reason enough to trade him, but in the context of making a move to improve the roster, he's one of the positions they need an upgrade at, and his contract is the best one to move to acquire a big piece. The first one on this list is the obvious one, and probably the best option, but this one, to acquire Jerami Grant, could work as well.
A Lauri Markkanen trade would be better than both the Siakam and Grant ones because he's younger, has a better contract and is having the best season out of the three. However, it's highly unlikely the Utah Jazz would be willing to move him given that his age fits with their timeline and he's the face of their rebuild. Furthermore, Golden State doesn't have the draft capital to at least make the trade tempting.
A trade for Grant, on the other hand, is more plausible. He's under contract for four more years (including a player option) and has consistently been a better player than Wiggins. Though Grant's efficiency has been shaky the last couple of seasons, that's mostly been because of tough shots he's taken with more offensive burden: this season, he's shooting 44.2 percent on catch-and-shoot looks vs 39.7 percent on pull-ups. That has improved with a Blazers team that has a lot of young guards that are the ones creating the offense. In Golden State, his role would be the same: defend the best perimeter player, knock down catch-and-shoot 3s, attack closeouts and be an option in the post to create offense while shooters are off-ball. he would have a jumbo-sized role of what he did with the Denver Nuggets.
Wiggins and Grant are around the same age and contracts, so the transaction can happen easily. For Portland, it's a bet on Wiggins improving with a change of scenery free of pressure to perform for a team competing for a championship, getting that extra year off the deal from Wiggins, and receiving draft picks that Golden State would send in the package. They're still going to have a good team with a lot of players that can do things, and Wiggins could be a better fit if he improves with Portland.