Warriors news: No interest in Dejounte Murray, Draymond’s advice for Wiggins, Chris Paul injury update
- Dejounte Murray is the NBA's hottest trade target but the Warriors are out
- Draymond Green tells Andrew Wiggins how to work through his struggles
- The Warriors will be without Chris Paul for at least two weeks
By Lior Lampert
Warriors news: Chris Paul injury update
Future Hall of Famer point guard Chris Paul suffered a fracture to his left hand on Jan. 5, when the Warriors played against the Detroit Pistons. Since Paul underwent surgery to address the injury but has missed each of Golden State’s last eight games.
Per the NBA’s official injury report from yesterday, Jan. 30, Paul was recently re-evaluated following the procedure. During the assessment, it was determined that “The Point God” is progressing well enough to the point he’s been cleared to return to the court, albeit to a limited capacity.
Paul can now return to light on-court individual workouts “with a splint on his left hand” before he will be re-evaluated once again in two weeks.
In his first year with the Warriors, Paul has served as a floor general for the team off the bench, a role he's not typically used to playing.
It’s been an adjustment for Paul, who has not only been a starter throughout his career but has been regarded as a franchise cornerstone for virtually every team he’s been a part of, but his playmaking skills have been a crucial part of the Warriors second unit.
In 32 games, Paul is averaging 8.9 points while shooting 36.1 percent from beyond the arc to go with 7.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.
In an all-hands-on-deck effort to salvage this season, Paul’s eventual return couldn’t come at a much better time for the Warriors.