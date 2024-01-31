Warriors news: No interest in Dejounte Murray, Draymond’s advice for Wiggins, Chris Paul injury update
Warriors news: Draymond Green’s advice for Andrew Wiggins
Andrew Wiggins played a crucial role in their 2022 NBA Championship run, operating as the No. 2 option alongside Curry. But given the current state of the Warriors, the two-way wing finds himself at the forefront of trade rumors.
According to Slater, “[Andrew] Wiggins profiles as the most likely Warrior to be dealt.” Moreover, he highlighted that the team has explored swapping Wiggins for another player, “but nothing has made them jump.”
Wiggins has failed to replicate the magic of the 2021-22 season, including what may be the worst statistical campaign of his NBA career this year. He is averaging a career-low 12.5 points per game while shooting 31.3 percent from beyond the arc, his lowest clip since 2014-15.
Amid the struggles and trade rumors, Draymond Green delivered a message to Wiggins while addressing the media:
“My advice to him is you’re damn good at basketball. You know people are going to talk. They’re going to say this, they're going to say that. But you’re very good at this game,” Green said of his teammate.
While many have given up on Wiggins, Green is rallying around him and doubling down on his faith in his teammate. Currently, Wiggins is in the first season of the four-year, $109 million he signed in 2022 that keeps him in Golden State through 2027.
The Warriors don’t seem like they’re in any rush to trade Wiggins, which makes Green's vote of confidence in him even more encouraging considering the two are likely going to continue working together in hopes of digging Golden State out of the hole they find themselves in.