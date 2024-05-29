Warriors not one of 10 teams hoping to work out Bronny James before the draft
By Curt Bishop
Bronny James, the son of future Hall-of-Famer LeBron James, is one of the NBA's most exciting prospects. Several teams have shown early interest in the young guard ahead of the NBA Draft.
The popular consensus is that Bronny and his father could be a packaged deal and that wherever Bronny goes, LeBron will follow in free agency.
However, the Golden State Warriors are not one of the teams that are currently showing interest in Bronny, despite their early exit in the Play-In Tournament. According to Jason Dumas, Golden State does not plan on inviting him for a workout, despite other teams showing interest.
Warriors not interested in Bronny James
As of now, it appears that the Warriors are not showing any interest in Bronny James.
This does not stop them from being a potential suitor for LeBron, who is in all likelihood not going to exercise his player option and instead become a free agent. Perhaps the Warriors don't view the father-son duo as a packaged deal.
But at least for now, the Warriors don't appear to have any interest in Bronny. Shams Charania of The Athletic had previously reported that the Phoenix Suns would be conducting a workout with the young guard.
The Warriors do not have a pick in the first round of this year's draft. Instead, they won't pick until late in the second round with pick No. 52. Due to a long absence following an episode of cardiac arrest in July, Bronny's season with USC was cut slightly short. He only appeared in 25 games following his return and averaged just 4.8 points per game.
That may cause him to fall to a later pick in the draft and not be taken in the first round, which could give the Warriors a chance to draft him if they so desire.