3 Warriors offseason regrets that have come back to haunt them
With the Warriors having a disappointing season now is the perfect time to think about the decisions that put them in this position.
1. Never landing frontcourt size
The Warriors' biggest roster problem is their lack of size. They have the smallest team in the league and are notably the only team without a player above 6-foot-10. While the Warriors built their success playing small-ball the league has shifted back to size mattering. Even for small teams having a lineup where you can go big is necessary. The Lakers punished the Warriors for their lack of size in the 2023 playoffs en route to a series victory. After this, the Warriors should have realized their lack of size is a real problem, especially considering how the league is trending.
A star-level talent in the frontcourt player would have been ideal especially as the Warriors need a consistent second option. Pascal Siakam was a name consistently linked to the Warriors; he wouldn't have been a traditional fix for the Warriors center spot, however, he would have given them a true second option and more lineup versatility.
While a star would be nice an impactful two-way rotational big would have been enough to significantly reduce the Warriors' size problem. Jakob Poeltl and Moritz Wagner are two possible players the Warriors could have pursued in free agency.
Additionally, the Warriors could have looked into acquiring some frontcourt size in a Poole trade. The Warriors had plenty of options to imporve their frontcourt size and doing nothing is unacceptable. When looking at the top teams in the West it’s hard to find a good matchup for them due to their lack of size. This is especially problematic against the Nuggets who swept the Warriors in four regular season meetings. Ultimately the Warriors' decision to not land any frontcourt talent has cost them the most this season.