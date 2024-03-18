3 Warriors offseason regrets that have come back to haunt them
With the Warriors having a disappointing season now is the perfect time to think about the decisions that put them in this position.
2. Jordan Poole’s extension
Coming off a 2022 title the Warriors signed microwave scorer Jordan Poole to a four-year, $128 million extension, a deal that was seen as an overpay even at the time. This came shortly after Poole was infamously punched by Draymond Green.
What followed was a lackluster season from Poole including a dip in 3-point shooting and an increase in turnovers. Poole’s struggles truly occurred in the playoffs where he averaged just 10.3 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 25 percent from beyond the arc, a significant departure from his 2022 playoff numbers. This led to Poole receiving far fewer minutes.
The Warriors traded Poole for Chris Paul in the offseason. While Paul has been a solid bench presence for the Warriors he doesn’t move them closer to a title and the team is already loaded with guards. Poole’s contract paired with poor playoffs made it difficult for the Warriors to get the right value for him.
It’s fair to wonder how much more they could have got if he was on a slightly cheaper deal. Furthermore considering the Warriors' roster needs it’s fair to question if they could have pursued a wing or big man in return for Poole, even if that meant compromising more on value. Overall, Poole’s massive extension hindered the Warriors' options in the off-season.