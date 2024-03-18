3 Warriors offseason regrets that have come back to haunt them
With the Warriors having a disappointing season now is the perfect time to think about the decisions that put them in this position.
The Warriors' disappointing season has been one of the top stories in the league this year. Currently, Golden State is tied for ninth with the Lakers fighting for a playoff berth in the West. Despite yet another brilliant season from Steph Curry, the Warriors season has been marred with controversy and disappointing play.
This is the second straight regular season the Warriors’ dynasty has taken a step back. A big reason for these disappointments is bad decisions from the front office. Let’s dive into some past decisions the Warriors are now haunted by.
3. Drafting James Wiseman
The Warriors picking James Wiseman second overall in 2020 is now an infamous draft decision. In theory, the logic made sense as, for years, the Warriors needed a high-level center and Wiseman was a big man with tons of upside.
However, he was an awful fit in the Warriors system and never panned out in the league. Wiseman played just 60 games with the Warriors in two and half seasons — averaging just 9.9 points and 5 rebounds per game while struggling immensely defensively and with the Warriors' complex offense. He was notably sidelined with an injury in the 2021-22 season before being dealt to Detroit at the 2023 trade deadline.
The Warriors could have gone in several other directions in the 2020 draft. The team had expressed interest in Tyrese Haliburton but would have traded down to get him. LaMelo Ball is an intriguing option the Warriors could have taken at two.
But the Warriors' best move was probably trading the pick to get some win-now talent. When you have an all-time great like Steph Curry you should always maximize your win-now potential. The Warriors have gotten a star-level frontcourt player in exchange for the second pick.
While the Warriors went on to win the title in 2022 going in a different direction with this pick would have extended their dynasty. The Warriors’ two-timeline approach has been widely criticized and this is the biggest point of contention.