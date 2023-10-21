What channel is Clemson playing on today?
By Scott Rogust
Thus far, the Clemson Tigers are at a position where fans aren't normally used to -- out of College Football Playoff position. The team is 4-2 on the year, with their two losses coming against the Duke Blue Devils in the season-opener and the Florida State Seminoles in Week 4. But, the team entered their bye last week on a two-game winning streak by beating Syracuse and Wake Forest.
Awaiting Clemson in Week 8 are the Miami Hurricanes, who lost their last two games against Georgia Tech and North Carolina. The Hurricanes have uncertainty on the offensive side of the line of scrimmage, as quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is a game-time decision for the game.
This is a big matchup in the ACC, as Clemson may very well sneak back into the AP Top 25 with a victory. But will Miami allow them?
What channel is Clemson playing Miami on today?
The Clemson vs. Miami game won't be on a national network channel like ABC or ESPN. Instead, the game will be held on the ACC Network, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.
For those who are wondering what channel the ACC Network is on your respective cable or satellite provider, we have you covered.
What channel is ACC Network on DirecTV, Xfinity, Dish and more
Here is what channel the ACC Network is on networks like Verizon Fios, DISH, and DirecTV:
TV Provider
ACC Network Channel
DirecTV
612
Dish
402
Verizon Fios
329 SD/829 HD
How to stream the ACC Network?
One way to do so is to try out the Watch ESPN app. To do so, however, you will need to log in with your cable or satellite provider.
For those without cable, you can give fuboTV a try, which carries the ACC Network. In fact, you can try it out for free for a seven-day period. You can sign up for a free trial at this link.
Other streaming services that have the ACC Network include Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.