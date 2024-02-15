What channel is the NBA All-Star Game on?
The NBA All-Star Game should be fun for fans all over the world to watch.
NBA's All-Star Weekend is a time for NBA fans to celebrate some of the best players in the league. There are a slew of events that occur throughout the weekend with the actual All-Star Game ending the festivities.
The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The format was switched back to the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference after years of captains picking teams.
The All-Star Game is taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, marking the first time Indiana has hosted an All-Star Game since the 1985 season. Long overdue.
Like most big games, the NBA All-Star Game will be aired on TNT. The same can be said about the festivities on NBA All-Star Saturday Night. TNT broadcasts regular season games on Tuesdays and Thursdays and covers most of the NBA Playoffs as well.
The Eastern Conference has suffered some big losses ahead of the All-Star Game as 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid and Knicks standout forward Julius Randle will both miss the game due to injury. The Western Conference already had a talent advantage with Embiid and Randle healthy, that gap has only widened with those two out.
Brian Anderson is set to handle the Play-by-Play duties for the All-Star Game with five-time NBA All-Star Reggie Miller and seven-time WNBA All-Star Candace Parker serving as the color commentators.
Alongside the traditional TNT telecast, fans can enjoy a different broadcast with Taylor Rooks hosting alongside four-time NBA All-Star Draymond Green and 11-time NBA All-Star Charles Barkley. That broadcast can be found on truTV and B/R Sports on Max. It should be interesting to see outspoken NBA stars like Green and Barkley voice their opinions at the same time for the entire world to hear.