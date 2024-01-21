What time and channel is the Lions game today, Jan. 21?
Here is all you need to know to be able to watch the Detroit Lions' next playoff game on Sunday.
By John Buhler
For the first time in decades, the Detroit Lions have won a playoff game. It was a home playoff game, for that matter too, as it had been a good minute since Detroit last hosted a playoff game. Now as one of the eight teams left in the NFL Playoffs, the Lions will sort of welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Ford Field on Sunday in their NFC Divisional Round game. This could be a game for the ages, baby!
The last time the Lions won a playoff game, they were division rivals with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay would eventually leave the four other teams that comprise the NFC North behind to help build the newfangled NFC South in 2002. The Buccaneers have won two Super Bowls since NFL realignment. They are currently riding an impressive streak of winning the NFC South for the third season in a row.
Of course, the No. 3-seeded Lions will host the No. 4-seeded Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday, Jan. 21. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan will be at 3:00 p.m. ET. NBC will have the national broadcast with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth. The winner of this NFC playoff game will face the winner of the No. 7 Green Bay Packers vs. the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers.
San Francisco looms large on the other side of the bracket, but here is why Detroit can do this.
Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kickoff time and TV channel
Now that the Lions have gotten the big monkey off their back by winning the second playoff game since John F. Kennedy was assassinated, it should be a piece of cake vs. a Buccaneers team nobody expected to be here. Detroit battled with a surging Los Angeles Rams team, while Tampa Bay was fortunate to face a Philadelphia Eagles team with more collective quit inside of them than Bobby Hill.
Once again, the Lions' playoff game will feature a pair of former No. 1 overall picks starting at quarterback for their respective NFC franchise. Jared Goff went No. 1 to the Rams out of Cal back in 2016. Baker Mayfield was the first overall selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. This is Goff's second team, whereas it is Mayfield's fourth. Regardless, both are thriving right now.
With every passing postseason win, the Lions are getting more and more into untrodden territory. This a franchise that has not had this much optimism around it since the 1950s. Detroit had one playoff win since 1963 prior to last weekend. The Lions were able to get to the 1991 NFC Championship Game the last time they won a playoff game. Maybe they'll do the same after Tampa?
Other games playoff games may pull bigger numbers this weekend, but everyone is all about Detroit.