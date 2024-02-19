Which Chiefs from Super Bowl dynasty run are Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates?
When teams go on dynastic runs, many of their players end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Kansas City Chiefs will see their fair share of stars from the past few teams eventually inducted in Canton.
By Joel Wagler
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs QB
It seems silly to consider a quarterback with only six seasons as a starter as a lock for the Hall of Fame, but that is where Mahomes is right now. He has emerged from a pack of talented young signal callers and is in the discussion as to who might be the best quarterback ever.
What Mahomes has accomplished in such a short time, in both the regular season and postseason has never been don before so quickly. That said, he still has some work to do catch Tom Brady, but he might just be number two.
In his six seasons as a starter, he has reached the AFC Championship game all six times. He is 15-3 in the postseason with two regular season MVP awards, three Super Bowl MVPs, and three rings.
On top of that, he already has over 28,000 yards passing and 219 passing touchdowns, seven more than Terry Bradshaw, whose Steelers dominated a decade.
Mahomes is still just 28 years old. He is motivated and does not seem satisfied with what he's already accomplished. With his drive, and the leadership of a Hall of Fame-bound head coach, the sky is still the limit for him and it is only a matter of time before he puts on the gold jacket.
Eventually, others may play themselves onto this list from these Chiefs teams. Many will move on and find places on other rosters. Hill won't be the only player to enjoy success outside Kansas City. Who knows if those players will get to go to any more Super Bowls however. Those appearances, and rings, carry a lot of weight toward a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The players on this list have already done enough for induction or could earn a place still, if they stay on their current trajectory. It will be interesting to see how many Chiefs from these last five years will make it. Of course, the Chiefs may not be done, so there might be even more opportunities to earn a place in Canton.