Which Chiefs from Super Bowl dynasty run are Pro Football Hall of Fame candidates?
When teams go on dynastic runs, many of their players end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Kansas City Chiefs will see their fair share of stars from the past few teams eventually inducted in Canton.
By Joel Wagler
Travis Kelce, Chiefs tight end
If there is no doubt about Reid's place in Canton, he will need to save a place for his excitable tight end. For the second time in the last 25 years, the Kansas City Chiefs' fans have been honored to watch the greatest tight end ever to play grace Arrowhead, in two different players.
Kelce has already surpassed the receiving yards Tony Gonzalez put up for the Chiefs, and he's only nine catches and two touchdowns behind him. Of course, Gonzalez went on to play five more seasons with the Falcons and is one of the best pass catchers of all-time.
While Kelce will catch Tony G. in the Chiefs record book, he won't catch him overall. What sets Kelce apart from his legendary predecessor, though, are his incredible postseason numbers.
While Gonzalez only had the opportunity to play in seven total playoff games, and only three in KC, Kelce has 22 postseason games, and four Super Bowls. Kelce is either ahead of or creeping up on the greatest of all-time pass catchers, Jerry Rice, in many postseason categories.
Kelce pads in resume with nine Pro Bowl selections, three second-team All-Pro nods, and four first-team All-Pro honors. He also had seven straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards, and just missed an eighth.
Kelce is certainly in the discussion for the best tight ever and with his postseason dominance, one of the best big-game pass catchers all time. Canton is a certainty.