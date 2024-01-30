Travis Kelce's bevy of postseason records make him one of the greatest ever
Travis Kelce continues to establish himself as one of the greatest all-time postseason players, and the Kansas City Chiefs' legend isn't finished yet.
By Joel Wagler
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has already established himself as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history based on his regular stats alone. He is in the top five for his position in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.
Impressively, according to StatMuse, he's accumulated all of those stats in far fewer games than his counterparts at the top of those lists. For illustration, consider the games played by the three tight ends ahead of him in yards. Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez gained 15,127 yards in 270 games. Dallas great Jason Witten amassed 13,046 yards in 271 games. Chargers stalwart Antonio Gates put up 11.841 yards in 236 games.
Kelce has 11,328 yards in just 159. Process that for just a moment. His accomplishments in the regular season are easily Canton-worthy. Throw in nine Pro Bowls, four All-Pro seasons, and seven consecutive 1000-yard seasons, and it becomes a no-brainer.
Travis Kelce's postseason numbers are what make him an all-time great
If that resume wasn't impressive enough, it is his postseason stats that take his career to another level. This postseason, he has toppled several records and has established himself as one of the most incredible postseason performers in NFL history, regardless of position.
Of course, opportunity plays a big part in being part of this conversation. Once Kelce takes the field for the Chiefs against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, he will pass Andre Reed and Reggie Wayne into second most in postseason games played. He will move into a tie with fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski, Cliff Branch, and Drew Pearson with 22 postseason appearances. Only Jerry Rice has more with 29.
Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have already set the record for most touchdowns by a duo with 17, passing Tom Brady and Gronkowski earlier in these playoffs.
Against the Ravens, Kelce surpassed Rice into first all-time in postseason receptions. He now has 156. He also tied Rice in 100-yard receiving games with eight. Anytime you are passing records set by Jerry Rice, it is an impressive feat.
Kelce still trails Rice in games (29-soon-to-be-22), in yards (2,245 to 1,810) and touchdowns (22 to 19). Kelce would need a good game in the Super Bowl and another deep run into the playoffs next season to have a chance to catch Rice in those last two categories.
Kelce will turn 35 early in the 2024 season, so time is running out. He wasn't 100 percent healthy this season and it will be tough to stay healthy for another full season at his age. Most likely, Kelce has at least one more season left. If the Chiefs can make another strong run toward the Super Bowl next season, and Kelce remains productive, he can catch Rice in a couple of those categories and become the all-time greatest postseason pass-catcher in NFL history.
Even if Super Bowl LVIII is his last postseason game, only Rice will have a case for being better. That's a pretty good legacy and a first-vote ballot into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is in his future.