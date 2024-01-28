Latest on Kelce retirement, Confusing details around OL injury, Kadarius Toney 'personal reasons' explained
- Kadarius Toney's AFC Championship absence is explained
- Joe Thuney's injury could be worse than even initially thought
- Travis Kelce's retirement? Let's get the facts straight
By Josh Wilson
Travis Kelce retirement? Not so fast
Much has been made about Jason Kelce's rumored retirement, yet to be confirmed by the longtime Eagles center himself. It was reported by ESPN insider Adam Schefter and soon after put in doubt by comments from Kelce himself indicating he was far more undecided than the report indicated. His brother Travis also seemed to indicate Jason might continue for at least another season.
Meanwhile, fans and analysts alike have speculated about his brother, Travis, as well, who is in the midst of his 11th year as a tight end in the NFL and vying for his third Super Bowl with the Chiefs.
Let's get one thing straight: It feels incredibly unlikely that Travis Kelce would retire after this year.
Kelce has said he has no plans to retire after 2024 already, saying he's going to go, "until the wheels fall off." And while he certainly has the right to change his mind, why would he, with him still playing near the top of his game and the Chiefs staged to be competitive once again in 2024?
Kelce admitted that it's been hard to find new ways to challenge himself given how well the Chiefs have achieved. He also said recently of the Ravens game, “I’m thinking about this one on Sunday, and I want it more than I’ve ever wanted one in my life," which reads more like a locked in player than one tunnel-visioned on what could be his last game.
The Kelce bros.' mother recently spoke to People about their hypothetical lives after football and suggested she couldn't see them stepping away from football completely, even when they choose to end their playing careers.
Hard to see this year being the swan song for Kelce.