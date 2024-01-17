Did media announce Jason Kelce's retirement prematurely? He sure thinks so
Philadelphia Eagles star offensive lineman Jason Kelce thinks his retirement was announced a little prematurely.
By Mark Powell
Eagles center Jason Kelce came back for one more year following Philadelphia's Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, hoping a repeat run to the big game was their destiny. Sadly, that was not the case, as Philadelphia was bounced in the NFC Wild Card round in Tampa Bay on Monday night.
After the game, Kelce reportedly told some Eagles teammates he was retiring from football. The future Hall of Famer would have every right to do so on his own terms. He's earned it.
Yet, Kelce's news was leaked for him, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting the news on Tuesday. There appears to be a disconnect over how Kelce's retirement was leaked, and if he even made that commitment after all.
"I didn't announce what I was doing on purpose, despite I guess, what's been leaked to the media. I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. There's too much emotion in the moment," Kelce said on his New Heights podcast.
NFL Rumors: Is Jason Kelce actually retiring from the NFL?
The truth is we do not know right now. I wouldn't bet on Schefter being wrong in any circumstance, despite what Kelce said. The Eagles center did not say that he planned on coming back for another season, either. However, acting out in an emotional state after a playoff loss is unlike him as well. Following last season's Super Bowl defeat, Kelce faced a similar dilemma.
"You try and weigh whether you think, one, you can still do it at a high level, and two, whether you want to do it. I think that's the big thing. It's a grind," Kelce said then. "It's getting harder every year. I'm nowhere near the player I used to be. Jalen Hurts makes all of us look a lot better and makes my job a lot easier..."
When Jason Kelce does retire, it will be on his time, and ideally not broken by an NFL insider looking for his next scoop.