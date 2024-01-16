Jason Kelce tears up after Eagles loss in potential final game
Jason Kelce was emotional following the Philadelphia Eagles' Wild Card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Philadelphia Eagles' season ended with a dull thud on Monday night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated on their home field en route to a 32-9 victory that casts into doubt the future of several key organizational fixtures in Philadelphia. From Nick Sirianni at head coach to Brandon Graham on the defensive line, there are multiple impending departures that could shake the Eagles' foundation.
No looming departure, however, will emotionally impact fans more than Jason Kelce. The 36-year-old center has seven Pro Bowls under his belt. He has spent his entire 13-year career in Philadelphia, including that majestic Super Bowl run in 2018.
Now, as the Eagles' once-promising season transitions into a daunting and impossible offseason of change, there's a strong chance Kelce retires. He admitted the possibility before Monday's game. Kelce considered retirement following the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2023, but he decided to run it back. The motivation to run it back is bound to decrease after losing six of his last seven games.
As the final seconds slipped away during the Eagles' deflating loss to Tampa Bay, Kelce was visibly emotional on the sideline. He shared a heartfelt moment with Jeff Stoutland, the Eagles' offensive line coach.
Jason Kelce emotional on Eagles sideline amid retirement speculation
If Kelce does retire, it will have little to do with his on-field prowess. This season marked Kelce's fifth straight Pro Bowl berth. He is, by all measurements, the best center in football. Few stars have been more consistent over the last decade. As the driving force behind Philadelphia's infamous 'Tush Push' and the bedrock upon which Philadelphia's top-10 offense was built, Kelce will forever have the respect of the Eagles fanbase and front office.
Philadelphia would welcome Kelce back in a heartbeat. He still performs at a high level. His football I.Q. is off the charts, and it bleeds into the rest of the offense. It's hard to imagine Jalen Hurts finding the same individual success without Kelce plowing lanes open in the trenches. Of course, football is a grueling sport. It takes a toll. Kelce has family to look after and other interests off the field. If he decides to hang up his cleats, he will do so to widespread acclaim from every corner of the NFL fandom.
The Eagles' front office faces a lot of difficult decisions in the offseason. This is not one of them. The goal should be to allow Kelce space to make his decision. Either he is brought back with open arms or the Eagles will celebrate one of the greatest careers in Eagles history.