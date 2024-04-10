White Sox luck goes from bad to worse with scary-looking Yoan Moncada injury
The Chicago White Sox saw third baseman Yoan Moncada leave Tuesday's game due to an injury, becoming their third star to get hurt this early in the season.
By Scott Rogust
UPDATE: The Chicago White Sox announced that Yoan Moncada had suffered a left adductor strain and is expected to be sidelined between three-to-six months. So, Moncada could either return after the All-Star break, or be ruled out for the rest of the season.
The original story can be viewed below:
The Chicago White Sox fanbase didn't exactly have huge aspirations heading into the 2024 season. This offseason, the White Sox were sellers, notably dealing ace Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres, while letting Tim Anderson and Liam Hendriks walk in free agency.
Through the first couple of weeks of the season, the White Sox sit at the bottom of the American League and East division standings with a 1-9 record entering Tuesday night. It certainly hasn't helped that the team lost their star players. Eloy Jimenez is on the 10-day injured list due to a left adductor strain. Luis Robert Jr. is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks due to a Grade 2 hip flexor strain.
Things only got worse on Tuesday night. Third baseman Yoan Moncada fell in pain after trying to run out a ground ball against the Cleveland Guardians.
Yoan Moncada latest White Sox star to go down with injury
Moncada would exit the game after suffering the injury and being helped off the field. As for what the third baseman hurt, the team says that as of now, it's an adductor injury. However, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol believes that Moncada hurt his groin while running to first. Moncada is set to undergo scans to determine the severity of the injury.
This is the last thing the White Sox needed, losing their three stars in the first 11 games of the season due to injury. If there is a caveat, the team did beat the Guardians 7-5.
Through the first 11 games of the season, Moncada recorded a .282 batting average, a .364 on-base percentage, a .410 slugging percentage, zero RBI, four runs, and 11 hits in 39 at-bats.
The White Sox will look to get their first series win of the season with a victory over the Guardians on Wednesday. But they will have to do so without Robert, Jimenez, and now Moncada. White Sox fans will undoubtedly wait with bated breath, hoping that Moncada won't be sidelined long-term like Robert.