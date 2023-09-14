Who is playing SNF in Week 2 of the NFL schedule?
Sunday Night Football got off to a snoozer start in Week 1. Which two teams will be waiting all day for Sunday night in Week 2?
Sunday Night Football has long been considered the NFL's marquee broadcasting window since the package returned to NBC in 2006 with flexible scheduling. The league's biggest names have graced the Sunday night stage for the past 15 years with the tag team of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth calling back-to-back games in Week 1.
The opener between Kansas City and Detroit was far more interesting than the 40-0 blowout between the Cowboys and Giants, which likely was switched off by halftime in many households across the country. NBC does have a more interesting matchup on tap for Week 2 featuring another pair of division rivals.
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in Week 2?
Week 2's Sunday night affair shifts its focus to the AFC East as the Miami Dolphins hit the road to take on the New England Patriots in Foxboro. This will be the second straight road game for Miami, which pulled out a 36-34 thriller in Los Angeles last week against the Chargers as they look to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The matchup is of critical importance to New England, which saw Mac Jones play well under new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien in a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. This is the second straight home game for the Patriots, who can ill afford to go 0-2 at home before hitting the road to take on the rugged New York Jets' defense in Week 3. This is also the first division game for both teams after splitting a pair of meetings last season.