Who is playing Sunday Night Football In Week 11?
Two of the hottest teams in the NFL are set to put their winning streaks on the line on Sunday Night Football.
The Sunday Night Football package is usually considered to be the league's marquee broadcast window and its games have delivered a ton of drama so far this season. While Week 10's matchup between the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders didn't deliver a ton of offense, the game did go down to the wire as Zach Wilson's Hail Mary attempt to win it for the Jets was knocked down as time expired.
Two more playoff contenders are set to take the stage on Sunday night in Week 11. Both teams are also among the hottest in the league, raising the profile of a game that looked like a potential flex out a month ago.
NBC is heading to Denver on Sunday night as the 4-5 Broncos are set to take on the 6-4 Minnesota Vikings in a matchup of two teams riding big winning streaks. Denver picked up its third consecutive win on Monday night, upsetting the Buffalo Bills 24-22 on a walk-off field goal from Wil Lutz, who got a second chance to make the kick after the Bills lined up with 12 men on the field during his initial attempt, which hooked wide right.
While the Broncos' resurgence after a 1-5 start is impressive, it's hard to top the stunning nature of Minnesota's turnaround. Many left the Vikings for dead after their own 1-4 start and the shovels came back out even after they clawed their way back to .500 when starting quarterback Kirk Cousins was lost for the rest of the year with a torn Achilles tendon.
A savvy trade for Josh Dobbs has kept Minnesota afloat as he came off the bench to lead a victory over Atlanta in Week 9 before guiding the Vikings past New Orleans in Week 10. With a weakened NFC, Dobbs has a chance to take the Vikings back to the playoffs, something appeared unfathomable after Cousins went down.