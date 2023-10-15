Who is playing Sunday Night Football in Week 6?
After a hugely hyped Week 5 Sunday night matchup turned into a blowout, Week 6 doesn't look much better in terms of competitiveness.
The NFL had one of its most anticipated Sunday Night Football matchups of the season slated for Week 5 as the Dallas Cowboys faced off with the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara. The game was a two-time playoff rematch between two of the league's best teams but it turned into a stink bomb as the 49ers dominated the Cowboys in a 42-10 blowout.
Football fans got a bit unlucky that such a hyped contest was a rout but it just goes to show that anything can happen on a given NFL Sunday. The league has to hope that mantra comes true again in Week 6 because the Sunday night matchup does not look promising.
Who is playing on Sunday Night Football in week 6?
It will be an all-New York affair in Week 6 as the struggling New York Giants head to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the Bills. This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2019 when the Bills picked up a 28-14 win at MetLife Stadium in Week 2.
Buffalo figures to be ticked off entering this game after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5. There were some moments of visible frustration on the sideline from Stefon Diggs, who could look to take out some of his anger on a very suspect Giants' secondary.
The Giants enter the game off of their third consecutive blowout loss, falling 31-16 to the Miami Dolphins in a game where starting quarterback Daniel Jones departed early with a neck injury. Things have gone completely off the rails in Brian Daboll's second season as Giants' head coach as New York is a miraculous second-half comeback in Arizona away from being 0-5 and the front runners to draft Caleb Williams in April.
This is the fourth prime-time appearance in six weeks for the Giants, who have gotten embarrassed in each of the first three. The NFL opted not to flex out this game, which it had the option to do twice between Weeks 5 and 10, so America could be subjected to another disaster as the league will perhaps finally learn not to stack one team's prime-time appearances so early in the schedule. The same thing happened with the Denver Broncos last year and it left the league little wiggle room when the Russell Wilson experiment flopped, but now it's the Giants creating bad television for the NFL.