Who is playing Sunday Night Football, Week 4?
After a classic rivalry took the Sunday night stage in Week 3, which two teams are set to play on NBC in Week 4?
There certainly has been a noticeable lack of true star power on Sunday Night Football in the early going. Outside of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and the Kansas City Chiefs in the opener, many of the NFL's marquee players haven't been spotlighted as Week 2 and 3 saw the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders take center stage.
That should change in Week 4 as one of the NFL's biggest names is set to return to Sunday night. The bad news is that the game has gotten significantly worse since it was initially put on the schedule prior to the season.
Who is playing on Sunday night in Week 4?
The Chiefs are back on Sunday night this week after putting up an impressive 41-10 rout of the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The result not only saw Kansas City put up their most complete effort of the season but gain perhaps the world's most famous fan as pop superstar Taylor Swift watched the game from a suite with Travis Kelce's mom.
Kansas City hits the road here for a showdown with the New York Jets, who are in the midst of some turmoil after a 15-10 loss to the previously winless New England Patriots. Head coach Robert Saleh gave starter Zach Wilson a vote of confidence after the game but it likely didn't do much to assuage the fears of fans who were loudly booing the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft after his poor play for much of a rainy Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
This game marks the Jets' first appearance on Sunday Night Football since 2011 and was initially anticipated as the first-ever meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. Those plans went awry with Rodgers' torn Achilles in Week 1, leaving the league in a rough spot since the game is scheduled in a place where they couldn't flex it out even if they wanted to.