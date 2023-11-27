Why trading for Zach LaVine wouldn't make sense for the Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers might have the opportunity to build one of the best big threes in basketball but adding Zach LaVine wouldn’t make a lot of sense for them.
2. Zach LaVine is not a good defender
The oldest cliche in sports is "Defense wins championships." That isn't always the case but the Lakers midseason turnaround last year and their success this year has been because of their defense. The Lakers currently have the sixth-best defensive rating in the NBA and it's a big reason they're 10-7.
If the Lakers were to trade for LaVine, there is a good chance they would be giving up multiple valuable defenders for a player who has an established track record of struggling at that end of the floor.
This is something that the Lakers can't afford to do because the defense that everyone else has been playing gives LeBron James a break. He himself has been playing great defense but playing in year 21, he can't use too much energy at that end.
If the Lakers got LaVine, they probably would be better offensively but there is too great a risk of losing their defensive identity. The Lakers have established a defensive backbone and one that they know they can rely on. Trading for LaVine could cause them to lose what's been their strength to this point.