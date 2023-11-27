Why trading for Zach LaVine wouldn't make sense for the Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers might have the opportunity to build one of the best big threes in basketball but adding Zach LaVine wouldn’t make a lot of sense for them.
1. Lakers team chemistry
It doesn't matter what sport you play or how good your are, the most important thing in team sports is having chemistry with your teammates. Right now the Lakers have some of the best chemistry in the league.
There are seven players on the Lakers roster returning from their conference championship run last year. LeBron leading these guys to work out together during the offseason is leading to better play on the court. Most of all, LeBron James and Anthony Davis had the opportunity to build a rapport with the new guys like Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, Gabe Vincent, and Christian Wood with a full training camp.
When adding Zach LaVine to the mix, they lose out on players that LeBron and Davis were close with and trusted, and the Lakers would have to start over figuring out how to play together. This could cause the Lakers to drop a few games that they wouldn't have if they didn't trade for LaVine.
Once again looking at past champions, the core players on those teams had multiple seasons playing together under their belt. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic have played multiple seasons together and know how each other plays. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green is another perfect example.
Right now, the Lakers' five best players have been Anthony Davis, LeBron James, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura. All five of them are averaging above 10 points per game. All five know their roles, have been consistent and were all on the Western Conference Finals team last year.
Messing with the current state of the Lakers' chemistry would be a disaster. They are good enough to win a championship right now and their chemistry plays a big part in that.