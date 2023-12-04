Will Caleb Williams play in USC’s bowl game?
Caleb Williams is a top quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. Will he play in the USC Trojans' bowl game to end the 2023 season?
By Scott Rogust
Selection Sunday is in the books, with the College Football Playoff field being set, and the participants of every bowl game being revealed. For the USC Trojans, they had a disastrous second half of the season, losing five of their final six games to finish with a 7-5 record. This was a team that was supposed to contend for the CFP National Championship this season. Instead, they finished fourth in the Pac-12. On Sunday, it was revealed that the Trojans will play the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals on Dec. 27.
Even before the official announcement, there was one big question surrounding USC -- will quarterback Caleb Williams play? Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class, where he is very likely to be selected first overall. When it comes to any top prospect over the years, some of them choose against playing in a bowl game, particularly if they aren't in the Playoff.
So, is Williams playing in the Holiday Bowl?
Caleb Williams plans to skip the Holiday Bowl for USC
USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced on Monday that Williams will not play in the Holiday Bowl.
While it feels like a 100-percent given that Williams is going to declare for the NFL Draft, he still has until Jan. 15, 2024 to do so. Williams told the Los Angeles Times that it is going to be a "game-time decision" for him to declare for the NFL Draft.
Williams ends his junior year throwing for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 68.6 percent of his passes. Additionally, Williams picked up 136 yards and 11 touchdowns on 97 carries.
USC will be looking to end their season on a high note with a win over a Top 25 ranked team. Williams will not be a part of that game, as an NFL Draft decision looms.