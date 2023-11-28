Will Howard transfer portal rumors: 3 destinations for Kansas State QB
1. Ohio State
If Ohio State fans learned one thing in 2023, it's that Kyle McCord isn't the guy in Columbus.
Ryan Day could stick to what he's got and hope it works out this time, or he can pick up a veteran in the portal who has already proven he can play big in big games.
Howard stepped in for Kansas State in 2022 and generated the offense the Wildcats needed to win the Big 12. He came back in 2023 and showed up even in losing efforts. He tossed four touchdowns against Texas and three against Missouri, two Top 10 opponents.
By entering the transfer portal as an incumbent starter after four seasons with the Wildcats, Howard is all but saying he's got bigger aspirations. It doesn't get bigger than competing for Big Ten and national titles at Ohio State.
There would be no guarantees with the Buckeyes. Howard would have to come in and compete with the rest of Ohio State's QB room for the right to start. But that level of competition is clearly what he's gunning for. And if he won the job, he'd be able to truly showcase himself with the top receiving talent college football has to offer.