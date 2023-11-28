Will Howard transfer portal rumors: 3 destinations for Kansas State QB
2. Notre Dame
Notre Dame found a quarterback in the portal for 2023. They're in desperate need of another one for 2024.
The current options to replace Sam Hartman on the roster are limited. Steve Angeli and Kenny Minchey could get a look but the former is a three-star prospect and the latter is very young. Neither has an ounce of the experience Howard has at his disposal.
Instead of rolling the dice and hoping one of those guys has what it takes to lead a program, Howard would be a plug-and-play option with proven results. He led Kansas State to a Big 12 title after taking over the starting job partway through the 2022 season. He went on to lead the Wildcats to a 7-3 record in 10 starts in 2023.
Notre Dame would give Howard a platform that Kansas State couldn't offer: The Irish have College Football Playoff aspirations year in and year out. The right quarterback could get them there. And Howard has got to believe he's the right quarterback.
Howard heading for South Bend would be a whole lot like Hartman going from Wake Forest. After productive seasons at a program with limited aspirations, the call of something bigger can be pretty strong.