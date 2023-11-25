4 Will Rogers transfer destinations as Mississippi State QB hits the portal
1. Kentucky is the obvious transfer portal destination for Will Rogers
The hope for the Kentucky Wildcats this season was that former NC State quarterback Devin Leary would arrive in Lexington and, when paired with offensive coordinator Liam Coen, would get back to his 2021 form when he was healthy and absolutely dealing for the Wolfpack.
Unfortunately for Kentucky fans, we haven't seen that. Leary has looked like the shell of the player he once was, clearly still feeling lingering effects from the injury that sidelined him for a good chunk of the 2022 season in Raleigh. Likely to depart after this season, the Wildcats could be looking for another signal-caller to step into the fray.
That's why it's not the least bit surprising that the Wildcats have already been connected to Rogers with Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones reporting that people in Starkville believe that the quarterback is heading to Kentucky.
We've seen Coen have tremendous success with a variety of quarterbacks throughout his coaching career and Rogers could undoubtedly be the next in line. We've seen his ability in an Air Raid system and, behind an almost-always well-coached and formidable offensive line and hopefully some improved skill position talent, he could continue his track record of success in the SEC.
Though this news is fresh and a lot is still to be decided -- most notably the possibility of Leary applying for a waiver for one more year of eligibility with the Wildcats -- Kentucky should be considered the frontrunner to land Rogers in the transfer portal as of right now.