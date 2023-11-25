4 Will Rogers transfer destinations as Mississippi State QB hits the portal
2. Could Michigan replace J.J. McCarthy with Will Rogers?
Want to talk about a program that could really be searching for answers come the 2024 season, there's no bigger candidate (and no one more wide-ranging in that capacity) than the Michigan Wolverines.
The ramifications of the jaw-dropping sign-stealing scandal could be wide-ranging. Head coach Jim Harbaugh could be suspended for the entire 2024 season, and could potentially avoid that suspension entirely by heading for the NFL. On top of that, though, the Wolverines are almost surely going to lose former 5-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy and veteran backup Jack Tuttle.
No matter what happens among the coaching staff, McCarthy's departure would leave a massive hole on the Michigan roster. There are four former 3-star recruits currently on the roster, though there is a 4-star committed to come to Ann Arbor in the 2024 class in Jadyn Davis. Having said that, none of those seem like immediate options to step in right away to replace McCarthy if he departs.
While Michigan may not have been in on Will Rogers in his initial recruitment, desperate times call for quick pivots and heavy transfer portal pushes. The Wolverines could be making a portal blitz this offseason depending on how the chips fall and, while they likely view Davis as the QB of the future for this program, Rogers could be a perfect stopgap option to come in and keep things quite positive in terms of the wins the Wolverines have been consistently racking up in recent years.