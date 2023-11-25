NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh buzz won’t be affected by Michigan scandal
NFL teams reportedly won't be deterred from hiring Jim Harbaugh, despite Michigan's sign-stealing scandal.
By Scott Rogust
The Michigan Wolverines are entering rivalry week looking to score a win over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes and clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game. This will be the final game in which they will be without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who accepted a three-game suspension from the Big Ten after it agreed to drop its investigation into sign-stealing. However, the school is still subject to an NCAA investigation into allegations in which former analyst Connor Stallions ran a scheme in which the Wolverines scouted future opponents in person and stole their play-call signals, which is against the rules.
While Harbaugh was initially fighting the investigation and looking to earn a temporary restraining order before the team's games against Penn State and Maryland, the talk of the head coach returning to the NFL reopened. So, how real are the chances Harbaugh returns to the NFL?
FOX Sports' Jay Glazer said NFL teams were initially hesitant about it and wanted to hear more information regarding the investigation. But now, Glazer notes that teams are now saying, "...Regardless of what we hear in the investigation, that's not going to affect the way we look at Jim Harbaugh if he wants to come back and coach in the NFL."
Sign-stealing investigation reportedly won't turn NFL teams away from signing Jim Harbaugh
Harbaugh and Michigan not only have the sign-stealing investigation going on, but the NCAA is still set to hand down punishments for alleged recruiting violations in the 2020 COVID-19 dead period. Harbaugh was suspended for the first three games of this season due to not cooperating with the recruiting violations investigation.
As for the sign-stealing investigation, the program fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge after he allegedly stole evidence, per NCAA findings. That, and a booster named "Uncle T" allegedly funded the whole scheme.
The "Harbaugh to the NFL" talk has gone on for the past two offseasons. After the 2021 season, Harbaugh interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coaching vacancy. However, Harbaugh returned to Michigan, while the Vikings hired Kevin O'Connell. Last offseason, Harbaugh interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching job but again opted to return to Ann Arbor. The Broncos traded for Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints.
So far, there is only one head coaching vacancy in the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders. The team fired Josh McDaniels after less than two seasons. The Raiders promoted linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as interim head coach for the rest of the campaign and will consider him for the permanent gig.
As of now, it's unknown if Harbaugh will actually bolt for the NFL this time around. The Wolverines are looking to win the College Football Playoff National Championship this season. But it sounds like NFL teams would be open to bringing Harbaugh back as a head coach.