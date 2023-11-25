4 Will Rogers transfer destinations as Mississippi State QB hits the portal
3. Washington State is a great transfer home for Will Rogers
Going back to when Will Rogers was a 3-star recruit out of Brandon, MS, the quarterback only had four offers according to 247Sports. One of the biggest outliers given the region he played his high school ball in was the Washington State Cougars.
To be sure, that was what feels like an eternity ago for Wazzu. Mike Leach was at the helm of the Cougars program when Rogers was initially recruited, which makes sense as to how the QB ended up in Starkville as Leach was hired away following the 2019 season. Having said that, it does give the current group in Pullman, currently headed by Jake Dickert (though he may be leaving himself based on some ongoing rumors), some connection to Rogers.
And it's a connection that Washington State might need to continue its relative success over the past few seasons.
Cam Ward, who came to Pullman by way of Incarnate Word, has been a dynamic playmaker for the Cougars when healthy. But Ward and his family recently made an announcement that the quarterback finished his undergraduate degree, setting up the possibility for him to transfer as a graduate student and be able to play for another team right away in the 2024 season.
That leaves Washington State without a surefire starting quarterback for the 2023 season, especially with what we've seen when Ward has been banged up at times. The Cougars aren't fully in the Leach-style Air Raid, but they still run a semblance of that. Thus, Rogers would be a natural fit given his time and success at Mississippi State, whether Dickert remains in Pullman or not.