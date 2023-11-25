4 Will Rogers transfer destinations as Mississippi State QB hits the portal
It was already a big transition coming for the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Zach Arnett was fired before the end of his first season. But now the new head coach will have to replace one of the most prolific passers in recent memory, Will Rogers.
Following the Egg Bowl loss to rival Ole Miss, news broke on Black Friday that Rogers plans to enter the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
Over three seasons in Starkville, the former 3-star recruit from the 2020 recruiting cycle put up ridiculous numbers, playing in 43 games and accruing 12,315 yards with 94 touchdowns and only 28 interceptions while completing 69.3 percent of his throws. Yes, he benefitted from the Mike Leach offense prior to the 2023 season, but his prowess and experience can't be denied.
Now in the transfer portal, where could Will Rogers be suiting up in the 2024 season? Let's take a look at four sensible transfer destinations for the quarterback where he could come in and provide a necessary lift.
Will Rogers transfer rumors: 4 destinations for QB in 2024
4. Florida State could be a wild card for Will Rogers in transfer portal
Jordan Travis will go down among the long list of great Florida State quarterbacks. Unfortunately, his college career ended prematurely in Week 12 of the 2023 season when he suffered a devastating leg injury. That ended his year and likely set a sour tone for him to make his foray into the NFL Draft cycle. It also leaves future questions for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles.
We've yet to see Tate Rodemaker as the starter against Power 5 competition this season as he'll start FSU's regular-season finale against rival Florida. However, with the jury still out on the junior, there's at least a chance that Norvell could be looking toward another option under center for next year.
To be clear, the cupboard isn't bare for Florida State. The Noles have a 4-star freshman in AJ Duffy currently on the roster and another 4/5-star signal-caller on the way in their 2024 recruiting class with Luke Kromenhoek committed. But would Norvell trust those young arms at the helm of his offense as he tries to keep the Seminoles cooking, or would he prefer a highly experienced option like Will Rogers to come in and keep this thing moving forward while Duffy and Kromenhoek develop further?
It's hard to get inside Norvell's head, but it's a worthwhile question to ask. That's amplified tenfold if Rodemaker doesn't deliver in the regular-season showdown with the Gators and in the ACC Championship Game. As of now, though, Florida State needs to be considered as a possibility.