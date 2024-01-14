Will Rogers transfer rumors: 6 teams that must capitalize on QB re-entering portal
Will Rogers' short Washington tenure may have only been as long as the Huskies' playoff run.
By John Buhler
5. Houston Cougars need to make a splash under Willie Fritz very quickly
The Houston Cougars are the second of three Big 12 teams I will mention as possible landing spots for Rogers in the transfer portal. Like Texas Tech, Houston has a robust history of smaller dudes who love to sling it. Houston had been as synonymous to the Run and Shoot as Texas Tech was to the Air Raid. The Cougars just moved up to the Power Five, but they are dire need of setting the tone early.
Because Dana Holgorsen just wasn't good enough for U of H anymore, Tillman Fertitta pretty much told the Red Bull connoisseur to take a hike. His deep pockets helped pry Willie Fritz away from Tulane over in The American. Fritz may be on the wrong side of 60, but the man can flat-out coach. Of course, he needs to have quarterback play comparable to that of what he got with Michael Pratt.
As it is with any Big 12 school next year, there is a power void at the top of the conference. Not to say the Cougars are a serious threat to get to Arlington in year two in their new league, but U of H may have the highest ceiling of any of the 16 programs in this newfangled Big 12. 9-3 is not out of the realm of possibility for Fritz in his first year at Houston. Picking up Rogers will certainly help with that.
Houston is not a sexy program right now, but neither was Tulane this time two offseasons ago either.