Will Rogers transfer rumors: 6 teams that must capitalize on QB re-entering portal
Will Rogers' short Washington tenure may have only been as long as the Huskies' playoff run.
By John Buhler
4. TCU Horned Frogs must prove that their 2022 season was no fluke
Not that much of a surprise here. The TCU Horned Frogs are the third and final team from the Big 12 that could use an upgrade at quarterback in the form of Rogers. Two years ago, we saw their former backup Max Duggan catch lightning in a bottle on what was one of the craziest runs the college football world has ever seen. With the power of the Hypno Toad, TCU played for the national title.
Of course, they got frogstomped by the Georgia Bulldogs to the tune of 65-7. TCU backed up a 13-2 season with a 5-7 campaign last year. If Sonny Dykes wants to prove to everyone that 2022 was a sign of more good things to come in Fort Worth and not the clear outlier in his coaching career up to this point, he needs to add a quarterback worth a damn in the transfer portal like Rogers and go win!
What I like about the TCU fit over the ones potentially available at Houston and Texas Tech is that we have seen the Horned Frogs win bigger more frequently of late. Throughout the four-team College Football Playoff era, TCU contended for three Big 12 Championships and would have made it into the expanded field on multiple occasions. Houston won the Group of Five twice. Texas Tech stayed bland.
TCU is only as good as what its starting quarterback allows it to be. Rogers makes them a good team.