Will Rogers transfer rumors: 6 teams that must capitalize on QB re-entering portal
Will Rogers' short Washington tenure may have only been as long as the Huskies' playoff run.
By John Buhler
3. Washington Huskies are a great place to stay put if you are Will Rogers
I wouldn't rule this out entirely. Kalen DeBoer recruited Rogers in the portal as Michael Penix Jr.'s replacement for one reason: The dude can ball! I would venture to guess that whoever ends up replacing DeBoer in Seattle, whether that is Matt Campbell of Iowa State, Jedd Fisch of Arizona, or somebody else entirely, I think any coach would want a guy like Rogers playing quarterback for him.
Because Washington was the final Pac-12 champion and fresh off a national championship appearance, I would say that the Huskies' notoriety as a football program has never been higher. While going to the Big Ten may be what keeps them out of the expanded playoff at least initially under a new coaching staff, there is enough talent in Seattle to win at least eight games and be top 25.
Ultimately, I think Rogers is more likely than not to leave Washington, but I am still not crossing off the chance of him withdrawing from the portal altogether to stay true to his initial commitment with the Huskies. It hinges entirely on who Troy Dannen decides to hire as DeBoer's replacement. Losing Ryan Grubb to Alabama definitely hurts. For now, Washington is in dire need of a new identity as a program.
Rogers can be seen as even more of a great leader at Washington, but the air is all out of the balloon.