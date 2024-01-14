Will Rogers transfer rumors: 6 teams that must capitalize on QB re-entering portal
Will Rogers' short Washington tenure may have only been as long as the Huskies' playoff run.
By John Buhler
2. Auburn Tigers will give Will Rogers an opportunity at an SEC record
The Auburn Tigers have been very quiet this offseason in the transfer portal. Too quiet, in fact. While Hugh Freeze had Auburn back to a bowl game and playing very competitive football with a depleted roster in year one, he needs to make his mark on the Tigers program in year two at the helm. Since his best quarterbacks at any of his coaching stops have been transfers, what is to say he is stopping?
One of the downsides to Rogers transferring from Mississippi State to Washington is that he would no longer be in a position to break some of Aaron Murray's all-time SEC passing records. The COVID year helped a multi-year starter out like Rogers a ton. Murray was a four-year starter at Georgia from 2010 to 2013, but even he missed a few games with an injury that unfortunately ended his career.
Not to say that Auburn is ready to compete and beat the big boys in the SEC next year, but Freeze's team is more than capable of upsetting someone. I think 9-3 is the ceiling for next year's team. A huge reason why I would target Rogers in the portal if I were Freeze is that Rogers has seen everything that could be thrown at him from an SEC defense. His working knowledge of the league is a huge boost.
If Rogers goes to any SEC program not named Mississippi State, my money would be on Auburn.