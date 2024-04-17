Will Zion Williamson play in Pelicans next play-in game?
The Pelicans are facing a do-or-die game to make the playoffs and they might be without their superstar, Zion Williamson.
After losing to the Lakers in the first game of the Play-In Tournament, the New Orleans Pelicans are in a do-or-die situation that will decide whether the franchise makes the playoffs. They'll need to beat the Sacramento Kings, who eliminated the Warriors, but they might need to do it without Zion Williamson.
In the loss to the Lakers, Zion Williamson left with a leg injury. Before he was injured, Zion was dominant in what was essentially his postseason debut.
New Orleans could have really used him on the offensive end in the closing minutes against the Lakers. They struggled on that side of the floor and that was part of the reason they ended up losing the game. With a game that decides the fate of the season, Williamson's status is an enormous question.
Zion Williamsom injury status against the Sacramento Kings
According to Will Guillory of The Athletic, when Williamson left the arena, he "wasn't walking with a limp" and didn't "have a visible wrap on his leg". While this doesn't seem to be a long-term injury, the former number-one pick will at the very least be questionable for the team's game against the Kings on Friday.
Shams Charania of the same The Athletic reported that Williamson is "believed to have suffered a left hamstring injury." That's not great news for the Pelicans as even if he's able to play, a nagging hamstring injury could limit his mobility and explosiveness.
This makes it seem like the Pelicans will most likely have to adjust and find a way to beat Sacramento. If New Orleans can get the victory against the Kings, the Pelicans could see Williamson return in the first round of the playoffs. Zion has a little more than two days to rest and recover and we'll certainly hear more about his status before Friday night.