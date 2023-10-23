Winners and losers from Los Angeles Lakers preseason
Takeaways from the Lakers' preseason: Who impressed and who regressed as they integrated new faces and prepared for a title chase?
By Kdelaney
Lakers preseason loser: Cam Reddish
Reddish struggled to get going this preseason. In his Lakers debut, Reddish's only point came from a free throw. He finished with three turnovers, a minus-22 plus/minus, and shot 0-of-4 from the field. Now, it's worth mentioning that Reddish suffered a sprained ankle during the debut, which could excuse Reddish' poor performance.
A week later, Reddish was back in action against the Milwaukee Bucks, where he looked better, but still far from his mid-season form. Although the Lakers lost to the Bucks 108-97, Reddish finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Good, but far from what the Lakers expect from Reddish.
Across three preseason games, Reddish contributed 13 points, eight turnovers, and two assists in 61 minutes. Hopefully, this was nothing more than an adjustment period for Reddish. At his peak, Reddish can provide for the Lakers on both ends of the ball. However, if Reddish wants to get serious minutes this season, he's going to have to earn them.