Winners and losers from Los Angeles Lakers preseason
Takeaways from the Lakers' preseason: Who impressed and who regressed as they integrated new faces and prepared for a title chase?
By Kdelaney
Lakers preseason winner: Anthony Davis
This feels like cheating. But, of course, Anthony Davis' play was impressive. Even with limited minutes, Anthony Davis shined in the preseason. Austin Reaves warned us on the Lowe Post podcast, and he was right — AD's jumper looks dialed in. In his five preseason games, Davis made six of his 13 3-pointers, shooting an impressive 46.2 percent. If Davis can keep defenders honest and take what they give him, he'll be that much more difficult to guard. As a result, this could unlock driving and cutting lanes for the Lakers.
Anthony Davis is still the rim protector we've grown used to. During the Lakers' last preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, Davis blocked four shots in the first six minutes. He finished the game with six blocks. Although the Lakers lost 123-100, Davis left the game midway through the third quarter.
Last season, Davis averaged 25.9 points a game. Davis said his approach this season is to take what the defense gives him. "Coach is drawing up plays for me and putting me in the right position and the team, my teammates, have done a good job of hitting me in the pocket or finding me in spots that I like." Davis said. "From there, it’s just on me to execute.”