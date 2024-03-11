Winners and losers of Kirk Cousins signing with the Atlanta Falcons
- Kirk Cousins will now be playing for his third NFC team in his illustrious career.
- He is expected to close out his career with the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year deal.
- Here are the biggest winners and losers from the massive free agency signing.
By John Buhler
Winner: Kyle Pitts
Nobody in the receiving corps benefits more from Kirk Cousins coming over to the Atlanta Falcons than tight end Kyle Pitts. During his rookie season out of Florida, Pitts nearly broke an NFL record for most receiving yards by a tight end. To be in the same breath as Mike Ditka, you knew you were doing something right. But once Matt Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, Pitts' production fell off.
While Cousins likes to spread the ball around more to his receivers than his tight ends, he has never had a tight end with the athletic talent of Pitts. No, it would not be shocking if he approached 1,000 yards like he did as a rookie. After all, Cousins' game is very similar to that of Ryan's, albeit a more athletic version of him. Pitts may have to change his jersey number from No. 8, but No. 84 looks cool!
Overall, this is a huge season for Pitts, it will be year four for him out of Florida. While I would expect for Pitts' fifth-year option to be picked up anyway, how quickly he jives with Cousins will determine if he is part of the Dirty Birds' long-term future. You have to remember that he is a year ahead of Drake London and two ahead of Bijan Robinson in the same Falcons offense. There is only so much money.
For now, you have to be bullish on Pitts having one of the best seasons of his entire playing career.