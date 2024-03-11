Winners and losers of Kirk Cousins signing with the Atlanta Falcons
- Kirk Cousins will now be playing for his third NFC team in his illustrious career.
- He is expected to close out his career with the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year deal.
- Here are the biggest winners and losers from the massive free agency signing.
By John Buhler
Loser: Arthur Smith
Man, does Arthur Smith look stupid or what? His mismanagement and misevaluation of the quarterback position is why he longer works for the Atlanta Falcons. Losing Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts was not entirely his fault, but bringing in the ultimate quitter in Marcus Mariota sure was. He tried to convince us that Desmond Ridder was the next Ryan Tannehill, and he was not that...
Now working under Mike Tomlin on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith will get to choose between The Fake Slide King in Kenny Pickett or Mr. Unlimited in Russell Wilson on fall Sundays. Just throw the man into the Allegheny and be done with it. By November, Smith will probably thank yinz Yinzers for doing that. While Tomlin will force this team to be 9-8, Smith was absolutely elite at getting his team to 7-10.
Ultimately, whatever works well for Atlanta offensively next year will be an indictment on Smith's tenure as head coach. Anything Kirk Cousins does will be celebrated. Zac Robinson will be tabbed as a future head coch. Terry Fontenot will look like a genius for signing Cousins. Raheem Morris may get to lead his first playoff team as a head coach. All the while, Smith could look like a buffoon in the rain.
You have to love what the Falcons have done this offseason, and loathe everything the Steelers did.