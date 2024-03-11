Winners and losers of Kirk Cousins signing with the Atlanta Falcons
- Kirk Cousins will now be playing for his third NFC team in his illustrious career.
- He is expected to close out his career with the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year deal.
- Here are the biggest winners and losers from the massive free agency signing.
By John Buhler
Winner: Drake London
With Kirk Cousins throwing him the football, Drake London is about to be a top-10 wide receiver in the game. There were moments in the second half of last year where he started to separate. His game went up a level. I would expect that with a perennial Pro Bowler getting him the football, London will likely be one next year as well. He is well on his way towards being a team leader. This move helps!
Because he also plays in the same offense as Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson, that means there will be even more space to work with for London. Yes, his amount of touches may drip down a bit, especially if Atlanta lands a solid No. 2 receiver, either in free agency, the draft or via trade. However, I think he will love playing in this offense, especially if Cousins and Robinson can get on the same page quickly.
Should London take that quantum leap in play in year three out of USC, you are looking at playoff lock in the NFC, a likely division winner, and a possible sleeper to play for a Super Bowl berth. Atlanta's best seasons as a franchise usually come out of nowhere, so why not be bullish on the 2024 Falcons? It has been eight years since they won the division and seven since they last played in the playoffs.
London will benefit so much playing with Cousins like Justin Jefferson has the last several seasons.