WNBA Awards Rankings: Way too early Defensive Player of the Year favorites
The two-time defending Defensive Player of the Year, A'ja Wilson, has dominated the paint in the WNBA for years. But it may be time for a new face to come in and take the crown for the top defender in the league.
Don't think Wilson isn't still dominating—she is—but other players are stepping up and, while doing so, leading their teams to wins. Players with good footwork, positioning, and a strong physicality are standing out this year. The list of the top candidates are mostly seen in the paint and showing the skills of elite rim protectors.
Last season, Wilson averaged 2.2 blocks per game and 1.4 steals per game. She was a defensive powerhouse in the paint. Her defense was a crucial part of why the Las Vegas Aves came on top in the WNBA Finals. With her size and athleticism, she also managed to average only 2.1 fouls per game.
So, while Wilson can be in the campaign for a three-peat as DPOY, some other candidates are not far behind as we approach the WNBA All-Star/Olympic break.
3. Alyssa Thomas
For the past two years, while Wilson was crowned DPOY, Alyssa Thomas came in second for voting for those two consecutive years. She was third in 2020, so it's safe to say she is a great defensive player.
Thomas has showcased her defensive abilities this season and is at the center of the Connecticut Sun's elite performance this season. She is one of the most versatile defenders in the league and is also known as a gritty player. Thomas stuffs the stat sheets all around and is a fearsome player on the floor.
The four-time All-Star has a tremendous all-around game, but her defensive abilities have translated to wins for Connecticut. The Sun came out this season with the best record in franchise history, only losing one game in the first 12 games. While her stats won't speak louder, as she is averaging 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game, she is known to be a monster in the paint with her versatile wingspan.
Standing at 6-2, she can defend both the guard and post positions. Last season, she finished first in the league in rebounding with 9.9 per game and third in steals with 1.8 per game. Her height and ability to defend the perimeter while also dropping back to get in the paint represent her unique skill in footwork.
2. A'ja Wilson
Once again, Wilson is putting up impressive numbers to get her in the conversation for a three-peat. However, the big issue with Wilson this season is the success of the Aces compared to last year. This season, they have struggled to find wins and aren't looking like their elite selves. Except, Wilson still finds herself ranked second in the league in defensive rebounding, with 8.7 per game, and first in blocks, with 2.6 per game. It's also worth mentioning that she is averaging 1.9 steals per game.
Wilson has the most active hands in the league. If you try to put a shot up, even with the shot clock winding down fast, she will raise her arms and try to swat it into the stands. Wilson is already leading the league in blocks this season with a total of 69. She also ranks third in the league in total steals with 45.
Wilson is very comfortable defending the perimeter, as she has evolved in that area throughout her few years in the league. With her young and still improving talent she is the defensive powerhouse in the league.
In addition, she is all over the boards after every shot at the rim. This season, she has 234 defensive rebounds, averaging 11.9 rebounds per game. Except averaging 9.8 defensive rebounds per game. All of her hard work on defense needs to translate into wins for the Aces to give Wilson the edge in going for a three-peat.
1. Napheesa Collier
Napheesa Collier finds herself as a strong frontrunner for DPOY and a contender to win MVP. Collier is leading the Minnesota Lynx with the best defensive efficiency in the league. The Lynx are also coming off the Commissioners Cup championship win and have a strong record of 16-8.
Despite Collier's recent injury, as she is dealing with plantar fascia pain in her left foot, we are approaching the All-Star/Olympic break in the league to give her time to rehab before the season continues in August. But before the injury, she was putting up elite numbers, especially defensively.
She averages 7.6 defensive rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. In every game for the Lynx, Collier is put against the other team's best forward, in which she takes the task with dignity and usually locks them down for the entire game up and down the court. But she also has the capability of defending the perimeter and helping as well.
One of her best qualities is that she is a great post-up defender with her size. Ever since her time at UConn, her defensive abilities have been noticeable, and she has done nothing but translate it exceptionally well in the league.
The DPOY conversation in the WNBA may be the closest that it has ever been.