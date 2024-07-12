WNBA Awards Rankings: Way too early Most Improved Player favorites
The 2024 WNBA season is a little over halfway through and the Olympic break is set to take place July 21 to August 14. Currently, the New York Liberty (1st), Connecticut Sun (2nd) and Minnesota Lynx (3rd) hold the top three slots in the standings.
In early October, coaches fans, and critics, look forward to the regular season awards. All season long, people predict who will win the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Defensive Player of the Year (DPOTY), and Rookie of the Year (ROTY).
The Most Improved Player award continues to become a fan favorite in the WNBA. Last season, Dallas Wings' forward Satou Sabally won the award with her stellar performance and contribution to helping the team reach the postseason.
Sabally finished the 2023 season averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 36.1 percent from three. With the 2024 season in high gear, it will be interesting to see who will be crowned MIP.
It's too early to crown the Most Improved Player award in July. However, here are three players that could walk away with the honors.
3. Alanna Smith
The first player who is making a case for Most Improved Player is the Lynx's, Alanna Smith. Last season, she averaged 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals with the Chicago Sky.
During the 2023 season, Smith started 35 games and contributed in multiple ways despite not being a primary scoring option. The Sky was going through a transition period with a brand new coach and a dysfunctional franchise.
Since the Stanford product was drafted in 2019, she has not been able to find a consistent home. She played three seasons with the Phoenix Mercury, one with the Indiana Fever, and one with the Sky.
Minnesota may be Smith's new home, she fits into head coach Cheryl Reeve's system. Right now she is averaging a career-high 11.5 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists (career-high), and 1.9 blocks (career-high).
In the Lynx's system, Smith can get to her sweet spots quicker and she is playing with a laser focus. The ball is constantly moving on offense and the presence of Napheesa Collier in the pick-and-roll helps players get the matchups they are looking for.
Unlike past systems that the 27-year-old has played in, there is no isolation basketball. Courtney Wiliams's ability to draw two defenders on the drive leaves Smith open for uncontested shots. Right now, she is shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from three.
Without Smith, the Lynx would lose a perimeter threat and length on the defensive end.
2. Dijonai Carrington
The second player who will be in the running for Most Improved Player is Dijonai Carrington from the Connecticut Sun. She has become a fan favorite with her high energy, and defensive intensity.
Carrington was drafted by the Sun in 2021 and only started a total of three games in her first three seasons. Despite her limited starts in her first three seasons she continued to improve and take advantage of all her opportunities.
This season, the Baylor product has improved in multiple categories and she became a permanent starter in the rotation. She has started all 22 games this season.
Carrington is averaging 13 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1 steal per game. On a nightly basis, she takes on the opponent's best defenders and has the lower body strength to score at a consistent level.
The 5-foot-11 guard pushes the fast break after creating turnovers. Her ability to jam the passing lane and contest open shots is an underrated aspect of her game.
Connecticut has been a contender for the last few seasons but inserting Carrington stretches the team's rotation depth.
1. Chennedy Carter
The first player who should be considered for the Most Improved Player award is Chennedy Carter. She was drafted in 2020 by the Atlanta Dream and had a strong rookie season averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.3 rebounds.
Unfortunately, things would take a turn for Carter because of injury and things not working with the Atlanta Dream or Los Angeles Sparks. After playing overseas in China, the 2020 draft pick would get another shot.
This has been a renaissance season for Carter who may have found a home with the Sky. Her bond with her teammates and head coach Teresa Weatherspoon.
In Chicago, the Texas A&M product has been able to develop and be herself. Coach Weatherspoon, draws up plays for her, allows her to be vocal on and off the court, and challenges her daily.
Carter is averaging 16.6 points, 3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while coming off of the bench. She is shooting 52 percent from the field and is scoring at will when attacking the rim.
The 5-foot-9 guard has always had the intangibles and skills but needed to be in the right system and environment.
Carter may not be at her career-high scoring average she reached her rookie season but she has decreased her turnovers (1.6) and improved her rebounds to (3.0 - career-high).
It's safe to say, after the intentional foul on Caitlin Clark motivated Carter to continue to prove people wrong and go to bat for her team.