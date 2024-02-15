Chennedy Carter gets another shot to revive her career and Chicago may be the perfect fit
Chennedy Carter is headed back to the WNBA with the Chicago Sky after being waived by the Los Angeles Sparks before the 2023 season.
Last Friday the Chicago Sky signed guard Chennedy Carter to a training camp contract. She was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2020 draft by the Atlanta Dream.
During her rookie campaign with the Dream, the 5-foot-9 guard set the league on fire averaging 17.4 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.3 rebounds while shooting a strong 37.5 percent from 3. She would also go on to receive honors for the WNBA All-Rookie Team.
Unfortunately, things would take a turn as the Texas A&M product would only play 16 games and miss the rest of her rookie campaign due to an ankle injury. During her second season, she would only suit up for 11 games due to injury and being suspended by the team.
At the end of the 2021 season, the Texas native was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks. While playing under Derek Fisher in 2022, she averaged 8.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists.
Despite playing more games in Los Angeles, Carter was benched due to poor conduct and would eventually be waived from the team. Currently, she is playing overseas in China where she is averaging 28.9 points and 8.4 rebounds.
Chicago signing Carter is a great move because of their roster overhaul. The Sky traded Kahleah Copper who recently signed an extension with Chicago. Over the last few seasons, the team has lost Candace Parker, Allie Quigley, and Courtney Vandersloot.
The Chicago Sky need a spark in the backcourt like Chennedy Carter
Signing with the Sky is a great fit for Carter because of their lack of guard depth on the roster. She will bring speed, scoring, and youth to the franchise.
The 25-year-old can attack the lane at will, stretch the floor with her shooting, and get others involved with her excellent court vision. She thrives in big moments and is not afraid of taking the last shot.
Another offseason signing is Diamond DeShields who was drafted by Chicago in 2018 and will be a huge addition. DeShields and Carter could play off of each other as both can move without the ball and create their offense.
Carter could be able to grow with this franchise and be a part of a rebuild where she will be a priority. Right now Chicago's roster includes Lindsay Allen, Dana Evans, Rebekah Gardner, Marina Mabrey, Kysre Gondrezick, and DeShields.
Each guard will have to compete for a roster spot and minutes but Carter may be the best ball-handler and playmaker on the roster outside of DeShields (pending health).
Carter is only 25 and still has plenty of juice left and can turn her career around with the proper coaching staff.
Teresa Weatherspoon era
Last October the Sky made a pivotal move in hiring Teresa Weatherspoon as their next head coach. Her hiring will help this franchise establish structure and a winning culture. She also thrives in player development which could help Carter re-center in the WNBA. Looking for a coach who she is able to connect with and help point her in the right direction, Weatherspoon seems like a perfect option.
Since being drafted in 2020, Carter played under Nicki Collen, Mike Peterson, Darius Taylor, and Fisher. She has not played for a coach who can relate with her and help her develop holistically. All of her coaches lacked the aspect of player development.
Carter still has a high ceiling and could be a franchise piece moving forward. Weatherspoon will be able to help her improve on the defensive side of the ball and add more to her strong offensive repertoire.