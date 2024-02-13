Biggest winners and losers of WNBA Free Agency so far
With the start of the WNBA Free Agency, players and teams have begun moving around, shaking up the league's power structure.
WNBA free agency is upon us, and this season's top free agents are on the move. Last year, we saw three former MVPs move teams and this offseason has been every bit as exciting. The new faces of the league are teaming up with former college teammates and other relationships coming together to create title-contending teams.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from WNBA Free Agency so far.
WNBA Free Agency winners: Las Vegas Aces
It's no surprise that the Aces are winners once again. They are getting even better by returning their free agents and re-signing Kiah Stokes, Sydney Colson, and Candace Parker.
The frontcourt of Stokes and Parker will be even scarier this season as the two of them were integral in the Aces' playoff run that led to a championship. Colson brings a strong personality to the locker room, as she is known to impact the team by winning big games. It's safe to say the Aces did a great job keeping this trio together.
They also signed Megan Gustafson to a standard contract. She averaged 7.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 15 minutes per game for the Phoenix Mercury last season, which were her career highs. She will be able to contribute significant minutes off the bench.
In addition, they signed Morgan Jones, Kamaria McDaniel, and Bria Hartley to training camp deals.
The only threat for this team is potential injuries, but this roster is stacked and already title favorites for 2024.
WNBA Free Agency winners: Phoenix Mercury
After finishing with the WNBA's worst record last season, the organization is making a statement this offseason.
2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper is off to Phoenix with Morgan Bertsch in a deal that gives the Chicago Sky the No. 3 pick in this year's WNBA draft and a 2026 first-rounder.
Gaining Copper at the end of Diana Taurasi's career is brilliant by the Mercury, considering that Copper can help take the load off of Taurasi. Copper averaged a career-high 18.7 points per game last season and hit a career-high of 40 percent from the 3-point range.
Along with Copper, they also landed defensive star Natasha Cloud. She led the league in assists in 2022 and ranked in the top five in the category in 2019, 2021, and 2023. Also, last season, she averaged a career high in points, which was 12.7. The Mercury is getting her in her prime.
Brittney Griner needs to be willing to take a discount if she re-signs with the Mercury because they might be depending on players at the non-veteran minimum to be able to fill out their roster. This team can win some games this season if all goes smoothly there.
WNBA Free Agency winners: Seattle Storm
Ever since the departure of Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, the Storm have looked lost. But their search for players to bring them out of a slump is over. They signed both Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike.
Diggins-Smith brings a solid improvement to the Storm's offense, as more than 40 percent of her assists led to 3-pointers. Being a six-time All-Star, four-time first-team all-WNBA selection, and a 2021 Olympian, she brings excellent talent to Seattle as she was the best guard on the market for free agency.
To pair up with Diggins-Smith they landed the eight-time WNBA all-star and 2016 WNBA MVP Ogwumike to the team.
Ogwumike has consistently been one of the league's best offensive players. She has the eighth-best scoring average among active players at 16.6 points per game. She is an experienced player ready to re-shape the Storms' organization.
Storm standout Jewell Loyd is still on the roster, and now the trio will thrive offensively as the three combined to average 63.5 points per game with their respective teams last season.
WNBA Free Agency losers: Washington Mystics
The two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne decided to take time away from basketball and does not intend to sign the one-year super-max offer that the Mystics presented to her. Delle Donne led the franchise to their one and only title in 2019 and has been the team's glue for the past seven years.
With the absence of Delle Done, they also lost Cloud, who went to the Mercury. As the team is looking to build around Olympian Ariel Atkins with Shakira Austin, Brittney Sykes, and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, this team will have a veteran presence in the league. They made subtle moves by signing Karlie Samuelson and DiDi Richards in free agency, but it seems they don't want to make the playoffs.
Many other teams are beginning to load up with young star talent to build up their future, but the Mystics are signing veterans that don't look like a long-term option. The franchise needs to remake themselves, and with the absence of Delle Done, they are going the opposite way.
WNBA Free Agency losers: New York Liberty
Even though Liberty was the runner-up in this past WNBA finals and has a stacked roster, they haven't made much sound in this free agency.
Last February, they were involved in a four-team trade where they traded Michaela Onyenwere to the Mercury, and in return, they acquired their 2025 first-round pick in a swap. The team left it unsaid that they would have draft rights to Leonie Fiebich, and she will now be joining the team this season.
They also added Okako Adika, Ivana Dojkić, and Stephanie Mawuli to training camp contracts.
Since the Liberty missed out on Ogwumike, they have not made any other spark in the market. Even though they are still on set for another successful season, they still need to make roster moves, as they lost Rebecca Allen to Phoenix.
They have five other players who are free agents, including forwards Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart, who are vital to this team. If the Liberty don't make any more significant moves, they will fall behind in the league.