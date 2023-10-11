WNBA Finals 2023: 3 ways the Liberty can adjust in Game 2
The Las Vegas Aces reminded the world that they are the defending champions, as they used a second-quarter blitz to defeat the New York Liberty 99-82 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. How can the Liberty even things in Game 2?
Game 2 adjustments for the Liberty: 1. Sabrina Ionescu
The final adjustment that New York needs to make for Game 2 is the aggressiveness of Sabrina Ionescu. In Game 1, she did not really assert herself thanks to great defense from the Aces but also due to deferring to others.
In Game 2 Ionescu has to come out looking to score in order for the Liberty to have a chance to win. She finished Game 1 with 7 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds while shooting 1-of-5 from deep (20 percent) and 28 percent from the floor.
The Oregon product can shoot lights out and get to the rim at will. She is another player that can push the pace to help their offense get in sync.
When Ionescu is looking to score, it opens up the rest of the floor for other players. Her movement without the ball creates a lane for the frontcourt. Again, you have to give credit to Las Vegas and how they defended her with and without the ball in her hand but she has to put up some resistance.
Lastly, SI has to commit more to the defensive end. The Aces are going to continue to feed Young the ball and play pick-and-roll for the switch.
Ionescu has to have an impact on Game 2 in order for NY to win and have a chance to win this series. Tune in to Game 2 which is set to kick off tonight at 9 p.m. EST.