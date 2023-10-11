WNBA Finals 2023: 3 ways the Liberty can adjust in Game 2
The Las Vegas Aces reminded the world that they are the defending champions, as they used a second-quarter blitz to defeat the New York Liberty 99-82 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. How can the Liberty even things in Game 2?
Game 2 adjustments for the Liberty: 2. Don't die by the 3
The second adjustment that New York needs to make is to avoid being reliant on the 3-pointer. Clearly, the Liberty have the ability to shoot from 3 but missed 3s can turn into fast break chances for the Aces.
New York finished game one shooting 9-of-29 from deep (31 percent). In order to beat Las Vegas they will have to knock down some shots from deep but they need to focus on their ability to get to the lane and dominate in the post.
Jones and Stewart have the ability to post up and wreak havoc in the post. Granted Wilson recorded three blocks in the game and has shut down the post at times but New York has multiple scoring options in the frontcourt.
If the Liberty continue to shoot poorly in this series it could be over rather quickly. The team attempted 29 shots in comparison to Las Vegas's 22 attempts.
New York should look to dump the ball into the post with Jones more or play high pick-and-roll for more mid-range opportunities.