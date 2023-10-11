WNBA Finals 2023: 3 ways the Liberty can adjust in Game 2
The Las Vegas Aces reminded the world that they are the defending champions, as they used a second-quarter blitz to defeat the New York Liberty 99-82 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. How can the Liberty even things in Game 2?
The Las Vegas Aces struck first by defeating the New York Liberty 99-82 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. Las Vegas fed off their homecourt crowds' energy throughout the night and reminded the world that they are still the defending champions.
Jackie Young and Kelsey Plum led the Aces in scoring with 26 a piece. Both guards shot over 50 percent from the field and came out looking to attack. On the flip, side Breanna Stewart led the Liberty in scoring with 21 points and Jonquel Jones finished the game with 16 points.
Las Vegas shot 40.9 percent from 3-point land while New York shot an uncharacteristic 31 percent from 3. Despite both teams being evenly matched, the Aces were able to pull away because of their points in the paint, rebounding, and easy points in transition.
Despite the turnout in Game 1, it's a long series and New York can make the adjustments to bounce back. Here are three adjustments that the Liberty can make in Game 2.
Game 2 adjustments for the Liberty: 3. touches for Betnijah Laney
The first adjustment that New York needs to make is getting Betnijah Laney involved on the offensive early. She is a player who can impact the game in a variety of ways.
Laney has been the catalyst for the Liberty this postseason and she needs to be factored into the offense a bit more in Game 2. She finished Game 1 with 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals while shooting 62.5 percent from the floor.
The Rutgers product has become the X-factor for this team and a lockdown defender with a smooth jumper. She helps this team get out in transition with her active hands and helps space the floor with her 3-point shooting.
Throughout this series, Laney will have to guard the likes of A'ja Wilson (in spurts), Plum, and Young. Defending different positions will weigh on most but Laney is built for the cause and she feeds off of defense.
Laney can create her own offense and move without the ball. If the Liberty can force more turnovers in Game 2, it will create easy opportunities for Laney and others.