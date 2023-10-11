WNBA expansion team announced, will launch in 2025
The WNBA has finally made good on it's promises for expansion, announcing a new team in the Bay Area to begin play in 2025.
By Nick Andre
For years, associates and fans around the WNBA have preached for an expansion of the league. Cathy Englebert’s response was to “wait until the right time”. It looks like now is the right time as the WNBA announced that a new team is headed to the Bay Area. Fans are excited and the new team will open up many opportunities for players moving forward.
Over the past few seasons, there have been several roster cuts before the WNBA season begins. The reason behind that is because there’s only so many spots to fill. It’s heartbreaking to watch many basketball players who can’t showcase their hard work due to a lack of opportunity. The situation showed that there was still work to be done for the WNBA as far as growth.
What better city to build a WNBA team than San Francisco, California? The Bay Area takes pride in basketball and the city supports their team to the fullest. The Golden State Warriors have played in the city since 1962. Since then, they’ve won five championships which included four in the last eight years.
Not only have the fans supported their basketball teams but the front office has as well. They’ve shown to go out of their way and make sacrifices to build a championship team. The front office has recruited some of the top players in the NBA and have gone over the luxury tax several times to sign key players.
The WNBA held a press conference on Oct. 5 to announce the expansion. WNBA legends like Sheryl Swoopes and Seimone Augustus were in attendance for the event. During the sit-down, Cathy Englebert alongside Warriors Executive Joe Lacob, Mayor of San Francisco London Breed, and others.
“We will win a championship in the next five years,” Lacob stated. Just as ownership is invested in the Warriors, they will do the same for their future WNBA team. The Bay Area’s new WNBA team will debut in 2025. They will be the first new team to join the league since the Atlanta Dream was inaugurated in 2008.